Iran non-oil export exceeds $45.3b in March-Jan: Official

The definite statistics of Iran’s non-oil exports exceeded 45.3 billion dollars from March 21, 2022, to January 20, 2023, said the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI).

Ali-Reza Peymanpak said in an interview that in the first 10 months of the Iranian calendar year (starting March 21, 2022), the Islamic country’s exports hiked 18 percent to exceed 45.3 billion dollars, expressing hope that the authorities are hopeful the number will surpass 51 or 52 billion dollars by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2023) so the country can experience the highest growth of non-oil export over the last 10 years.

As to diversifying export markets in the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi, he said that Iran tried to promote trade ties with neighboring countries, so Iranian export to Oman improved by more than 70 percent this year.

Iran's exports to Eurasian states increased by 24 percent, the official went on to say, noting that the incumbent administration in Tehran pays special heed to Africa due to its high potential for trade exchanges.

Iran’s exports to Africa increased 100 percent in the last Iranian year (March 21, 2021, to March 20, 2022), he said, adding that Iran’s exports this year increased by 50 percent in comparison to the previous year.

The TPOI attempted to change traditional ways and optimize trade activities, including dispatching and welcoming trade delegations as well as holding exhibitions, the official added.

In a bid to develop Iran’s presence in international markets, the current administration pursued economic diplomacy, he argued, noting that the number of economic advisors at the Iranian embassies jumped from five to 20 persons, the utilization of capacities of the private sector and the management of trade relations have been among other efforts to improve export opportunities.

Iran used to export pistachio and saffron, but it is exporting turbines, catalysts, and medical equipment, he mentioned.

