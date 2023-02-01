short link
Iran becomes world’s 7th top steel producer

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin said that Iran has moved up three places in the global ranking of top steel producers to seventh position.

Making the remarks to reporters on the sidelines of a Wednesday Cabinet Meeting, Fatemi Amin said that the Islamic Republic Of Iran has been in the top 10 steel-producing countries in recent years, especially in 2022, and according to statistics, Iran's steel industry's ranking increased to seventh place.

