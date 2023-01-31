Exports from Iran’s Khosravi border crossing up 27% in March-January

Some 678,641,573 dollars of goods were exported through Iran’s Khosravi border crossing to Iraq from March 21, 2022, to January 20, 2023, an Iranian official said.

Mehdi Abbasian, the chairman of the Khosravi border customs office, told on Tuesday that the volume of export of commodities indicates a 27 percent increase in terms of trading in foreign currency in the first ten months of the current Iranian year compared to the same period last year.

According to the official, the weight of the exported goods stood at 1,739,214 tons in the ten-month period this year, showing a 40 percent surge in comparison to a similar period last year.

He also noted that the bulk of exported commodities consists of fruits and vegetables, dairy, construction materials, tiles, cakes, and biscuits.

The volume of imports from the official border crossing stood at 148,206 tons of goods worth 130,755,495 dollars in the March-January period, showing a 2,403 percent increase in weight and a 447 percent increase in value compared to the same period last year, he added.

Some 78,056 trucks drove through the border crossing in the first ten months of the current year, indicating a 121 percent hike in weight and a 95 percent increase in value, he noted.

Kermanshah province has 371 kilometers of joint borders with Iraq and possesses two official border crossings and five markets. More than three billion dollars of goods are exported from the border crossings per annum.

