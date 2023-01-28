13th gov’t attracts 2.5 times more foreign investment

The head of the Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran said that $5.95 billion of foreign investment has been attracted during the 13th government, which shows a 250% growth compared with the last year of the former government.

The main mission of the organization is to attract foreign investment, Ali Fekri said.

He added that the 13th government has approved 338 investment plans worth $10.2 billion.

He noted that $5.95 billion worth of investment has been implemented.

Over the last year, the largest real foreign investor was Russia with 2.7 billion dollars in two oil projects. The UAE, Turkey, China, and Afghanistan were the most important investors in the country, respectively.

China's presence is more limited to small and medium-sized investments in 25 projects worth 185 million dollars, and more investments are made in mining projects and transportation terminals.

endNewsMessage1