Zarghami considers cancelling visas for 50 states

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Ezzatollah Zarghami said on Wednesday that Iran is planning a visa waiver program for 50 states in the world unilaterally.

Speaking about measures taken by Iran to enhance the tourism area, Zarghami stated that the country is advancing a visa waiver program for 5 groups from various states in a unilateral manner.

He added that Iran’s Ministry of Tourism divided the countries of the world into five groups and “we believe” that a collective alliance should be formed to cancel visas with a large number of countries.

Pointing to the existing problems in the unilateral visa waiver program, Zarghami rejected the criticisms that the visa cancellation needs to be bilateral.

