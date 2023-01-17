Political crises have no effect on Iran-Iraq trade: official

The Secretary General of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber has said that the recent political crises haven’t had any effect on the trade exchanges between Iran and Iraq.

Commenting on the latest trade developments between Iran and Iraq, Jahanbakhsh Sanjabi told ILNA that the number of exports to Iraq during the last 9 months has shown that we passed the 8 billion dollars volume and it can be said that the number of exports will reach 10 billion dollars in the current year.

There is hope that Iran will exports more than 1.4 billion dollars to Iraq in the last 3 months of the Iranian calendar year, he anticipated.

Asked about the reasons for Iran’s gas exports to Iraq during the winter, he answered that the gas that is being exported to Iraq is for use in power plants and industries not for heating functions.

He also noted that the recent political crises haven’t had any impact on the trade process between Iran and Iraq.

