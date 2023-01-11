Iran’s exports to Turkiye up 24% y/y in Jan-Nov 2022: TURKSTAT

Iran’s export to Turkiye rose by 24% year on year in January-November 2022 to $3.1 billion, according to figures by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

The latest TURKSAT figures published in an IRNA report on Wednesday showed that total trade between Iran and Turkiye had increased by 18% in the 11 months to November last year compared with the same period in 2021.

The value of bilateral trade between the two neighboring countries amounted to $5.88 billion in January-November 2022, up from $4.99 billion reported in the same previous period, showing TURKSAT figures.

Turkiye’s export to Iran increased by 12% year on year over the 11 months to November last year to $2.78 billion. The country exported $2.49 billion worth of commodities to Iran in the same period in 2021, according to the same figures.

Turkiye’s imports from Iran reached $3.1 billion in January-November 2022, up 24 percent from the same period in 2021 when the country took delivery of $2.5 billion worth of goods from Iran, said the Turkish statistics agency.

Meanwhile, IRNA’s report cited figures by the statistical office of the European Union (EU), the Eurostat, showing that Iran had exported 8.422 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkiye in January-November last year, down 1.8% in comparison to the same period in 2021 when Iran had exported $8.581 billion cubic meters of gas to its northwestern neighbor.

