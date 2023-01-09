1st Economic Community of West African States to be held in Iran

The First Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be hosted by Iran in Tehran in February.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari announced the news at the 16th Session of Foreign Economic Relations Coordination in the presence of the headquarters' members and the managers of concerned organizations.

Cuba's role, as a traditional and strategic partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was referred to and the details of a roadmap for bartered transactions with that country and the defined goals in bilateral trade were identified.

Thirteen official memoranda of understanding (MOUs) have been signed between the two countries in scientific, health and medical, agricultural, energy, technological, nano, engineering, naval, trade, higher education, sports, banking relation, and judiciary fields, in all those fields the initial preparations have been made and their full implementation is scheduled for near future.

The session's 2nd surveyed issue was Iran's relations with the West African countries, keeping in mind the good mining, agricultural, development, population, and market, which provide good opportunities as sales markets for Iranian products, investments, and technological and engineering services.

Two bilateral economic commissions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Senegal and the Ivory Coast Republic in near future, and the First Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be hosted by Iran in Tehran in February, are the harbingers of blossoming economic ties with African countries relying on proper and wise goal-oriented planning.

