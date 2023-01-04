Iran’s non-oil exports exceed $43b

The value of Iran’s non-oil exports has reached 43.88 billion dollars from March 21, 2022, to December 31, 2022, an Iranian official declared.

Iran's Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi wrote on his Twitter account that from the beginning of this year up to December 31, the value of non-oil exports of our country reached 43.88 billion dollars.

He went on to write that the volume shows more than a 19 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and India are the top five destinations of Iranian goods, Bahadori Jahromi added.

