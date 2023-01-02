Expert outlines advantages of Russian gas exports to Pakistan and Afghanistan through Iran

Iran’s former ambassador to Afghanistan has said that Tehran can activate its geo-transit position by using swap deals.

Commenting on the recent statements of Russian officials on exporting gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan through Iran, Abolfazl Zohrevand told ILNA that the issue of transferring gas through Iran to any country such as Afghanistan is the issue of using Iran’s relative advantages as a country with high transit capacity.

The transfer of Russian gas to Pakistan and Afghanistan through Iran is a new and good Idea, he noted, adding that if this is done, Iran will benefit from receiving the cost of gas transfering and its relative advantage.

We should have a deep and wide view, he said, adding that this is a good opportunity and that we should welcome it.

We can enter the west of China through Afghanistan and the Wakhan corridor by establishing a joint pipeline between Iran and Russia, he added.

