Iran, Syria review prospect for trade cooperation

Prospect for Tehran-Damascus trade relations was reviewed in a meeting in Syria, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The meeting was held with the participation of members of the Iran-Syria friendship group and Syrian Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection Amro Salem, SANA reported on Saturday.

The two sides discussed possibilities for having joint cooperation and implementing investment projects.

Also, the two officials reviewed ways to remove obstacles to cooperation.

The two countries’ officials, further, agreed to hold intensive meetings at the beginning of the New Year in order to work on a mechanism for developing programs in line with widening commercial, investment, and economic relations.

Earlier, Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous held a meeting with the chairman of the Iran-Syria friendship group Hassan Akhtari, stressing the importance of developing cooperation in line with serving mutual interests.

