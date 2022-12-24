China is trying to balance its political and economic relations in the Middle East; expert

An economical analyst has said that China is trying to balance its political and economic relations in the Middle East.

Regarding the agreements between China and Saudi Arabia and their impact on the new conditions of the oil market, Humayun Falakshahi told ILNA that China is trying to balance its political and economic relations in the Middle East.

He added that it is true that China is Iran's main economic partner, but it is also the first economic partner of other countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia.

"Due to geopolitical and political reasons, Iran will probably keep its share in the Chinese market, we can even witness the growth of this share", he added.

