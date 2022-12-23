Syrian PM calls boosting economic ties with Iran necessary

Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous has deemed necessary the promotion of economic ties between Syria and Iran counter the existing challenges and unilateral sanctions imposed by the West against the two countries.

The Syrian prime minister was speaking on Thursday during a meeting in Damascus with Iranian cleric Hassan Akhtari, the chairman of the Syrian-Iranian People’s Friendship Association, the Syrian state news agency, SANA, reported.

They discussed ways for the expansion of ties between the two countries in various fields including the economy.

Arnous and Akhtari stressed that Iran and Syria should further develop their ties in an effort to boost their economies and counter unilateral sanctions imposed by the West.

The Syrian prime minister said that his country welcomes joint ventures with Iran and the presence of Iranian companies keen on making investments in Syria.

