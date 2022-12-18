Envoy hails trade ties between Iran and Armenia

Armenian Ambassador to Iran Arsen Avakian has hailed the growing trade ties between the two countries.

Avakian made the remarks as he was visiting the Razi Yeast and Alcohol Company in Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan.

The ambassador said exports of 450 metric tons of yeast from Iran to Armenia last year were a sign that food industry ties between the two countries are at a good level.

He then asked for yeast exports from Khuzestan to Armenia to be increased in the upcoming years.

Avakian added that Iran’s Sugarcane and By-Product Development Company had accepted during negotiations with the Armenian officials to boost its yeast exports to Armenia.

He also expressed hope that a suitable business partner could be found in Armenia for Razi Yeast and Alcohol Company to further facilitate cooperation between the two sides.

