Iran’s oil revenues at $34bn in 7 months to July: EIA

Figures by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that Iran earned about $34 billion in oil exports revenues in the seven months to July 2022.

The EIA figures showed that Iran’s oil revenues in January-July was just $5 billion lower than the country’s total crude sales in 2021.

They showed that Iran's average monthly oil exports income was $3.25 billion in 2022, but it rose 49% in the seven months to July 2022 to an average of $4.85 billion.

The figures showed that oil revenues gained by 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had reached $500 billion in the seven months to July 2022.

Accordingly, the figure was $70 billion less than the $570 billion income recorded for OPEC in the entire 2021.

The EIA estimated that OPEC's total oil revenues in 2022 would top $842 billion.

