Iran’s exports to Nigeria up by 36%

Deputy Head of Iran & Africa Merchants Club Ruhollah Latifi said on Monday that Iran has exported over 195,000 tons of goods to Nigeria, worth $115.4 million, during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (Mar. 21-Nov. 21, 2022).

He said that exports during the mentioned period grew 36% compared to the corresponding period last year, adding that urea took the lion's share of the Iranian exports to the West African country.

Iron products, car parts, clothes, rose water as well as agricultural products like saffron and kiwis were some other goods exported to Nigeria, the Iranian official said.

