Trade between Iran, Tajikistan up by 300% in 2022

Iran’s Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian says trade between the country and Tajikistan rose three times in the 11 months of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

“We are witnessing a rise in exchanges this year and it is hoped that the growth would continue,” said Mehrabian on Monday without elaborating on trade growth figures.

The minister made the remarks while opening the 15th summit of the Iran-Tajikistan intergovernmental economic commission.

He said that trade ties between Iran and Tajikistan rose significantly in 2013 before they started to decline.

Mehrabian said senior delegations from the two countries would attend the current edition of the intergovernmental commission in Tehran to discuss increased cooperation on energy and cultural issues.

