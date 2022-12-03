Shrimp export to Russia increased 3.5 times

The deputy minister and head of the Iranian Fisheries Organization said that shrimp exports to Russia at the beginning of this year have increased by 3.5 times compared to the same period last year.

The deputy minister and head of the Iranian Fisheries Organization said that shrimp exports to Russia at the beginning of this year have increased by 3.5 times compared to the same period last year.

Seyed Hossein Hosseini said that the problem of Golestan shrimp export to Russia has been solved and this product will be directly exported to this country from now on.

"Due to the geographical location and proximity of Gamishan to the water border, this capacity can be used for extraterritorial cultivation with the neighboring country and to activate economic diplomacy", he added.

endNewsMessage1