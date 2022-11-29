Export from Shalamcheh border crossing stands at about $400m

The volume of export of commodities from the Shalamcheh border crossing has reached 2.081 million tons worth 395,486,362 dollars since the beginning of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2022), an official said.

Director General of the Khorramshahr Customs Office Gholamreza Nikraftar said on Tuesday that fruits and vegetables, clinker, iron and construction materials are among the main exported items via the Shalamcheh border crossing to the neighboring country of Iraq.

Some 71,736 tons of goods worth 88,512,565 dollars in the form of foreign transit have been exported to Iraq the Shalamcheh border crossing in the first eight months of the year (ended November 21), Nikraftar added.

The Shalamcheh border crossing is the largest inland port in Iran, which enjoys the capacity of exporting more than one-billion-dollar commodities and services to Iraq per annum.

The international Shalamcheh border crossing is located in Arvand Free Zone some 15 kilometers west of Khorramshahr city in Khuzestan province and 20 kilometers away from Basra in southern Iraq.

Hamid-Reza Fallah, Director General of Industry, Mine and Trade Department of Khuzestan province, said that the volume of exports from the southern province reached around 5.2 billion dollars in the first seven months of the year (March 21, 2022 to October 22, 2022).

The statistics show that about 5 billion dollars of commodities were imported to Khuzestan province in the same period, he said.

The main export items consist steel, foodstuff, chemical and petrochemical products, which were exported to Iraq, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and other littoral states of the Persian Gulf region.

