It is difficult to realize cooperation with Qatar for joint export to Europe; Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company's official

An official of Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company has said that it is difficult to realize cooperation with Qatar for joint harvest and export to Europe.

The basic engineering studies of the gas export pipeline project to Oman have already been done and now it is in the beginning stage of technical and executive negotiations, but this country also is influenced by political equations that, if resolved, the parties have declared their readiness for work negotiations, Reza Noshadi, the CEO of Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company told ILNA.

"We were supposed to build an Islamic pipeline that would go from Iran-Iraq-Syria to Europe. The competitor of this line was the pipeline of Qatar-Arabia-Iraq-Turkey and Europe, but the West made Syria and Iraq insecure. We cannot implement the gas export project to Europe, so the gas we transferred will only be used by Iraq, and no network has been established in other countries to receive Iranian gas", Noshadi added.

