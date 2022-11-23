US forces keep stealing Syrian oil: Sources

US military forces in Syria continue to steal oil shipments from the war-ravaged country, sources in Syria have disclosed.

Local sources revealed to Syria’s official SANA news agency on Wednesday that US forces had loaded dozens of tanker trucks with Syrian oil shipments and dispatched them to the Iraqi territory.

Sources based in the city of Al-Ya'rubiyah in the eastern Syrian province of Hasakah said they had witnessed an American convoy of 44 tanker trucks leaving the region for neighboring Iraq via the illegal border crossing of Al-Mahmudiyah.

US forces have been cooperating with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces in recent years to steal crude oil and wheat from Syria and to transfer the shipments to US military bases in Iraq.

