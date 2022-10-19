Gas cooperation can bolster Iran-Russia ties: Expert

An energy expert has said that if Russia uses Iran’s line for transferring gas, Tehran’s strategic relations with Russians will be strengthened.

Mehdi Hosseini said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that our gas project has been done and we extended the Peace Pipeline to the Pakistan borders.

If the pipeline passes through Iran, it is logical to use our network, unless Iran swaps Russian gas and passes through that line to Pakistan, he said.

Referring to the pros and cons of this project for Iran, the expert said that if Russia uses Iran’s line, Tehran’s strategic relations with the Russians will be strengthened.

But the disadvantage is that we will bring competitors to a market where we could sell our gas.

Pakistan's ambassador in Moscow expressed hope that the construction of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline will start in 2023.

He emphasized that Islamabad considers this project a strategic one and there is no obstacle to its implementation in terms of political will.

An agreement on the construction of the North-South gas pipeline (Pakistan Stream) was signed by Russia and Pakistan in October 2015. The project's implementation timeframe has been pushed back several times since then.

