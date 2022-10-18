Pakistan after trading with Russia from Iran route

Pakistan’s ambassador to Moscow has said that his country is reviewing the possibility of using Iran’s route to transit commodities between his country and Russia.

At the present, the transit of goods between Pakistan and Russia is done through Afghanistan, Shafqat Ali Khan told Russian News Agency “TASS” in an interview.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are respectively the eastern and southeastern neighbors of Iran.

In a related development, India’s ANI news via its report with the title of “Chabahar Port: Iran's pivot to East” has described Iran’s southeastern port as a place with “an ideal strategic location.”

Iran, India, and Afghanistan signed a landmark transit trade agreement on Chabahar Port in May 2016.

According to a report released in April 2021, Chabahar Port with over 12 million tons capacity of loading and unloading in a year was an important port in southern Iran and north of the Sea of Oman.

