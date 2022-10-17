Raisi admin improves Iran’s global inflation ranking by four places

International Monetary Fund (IMF) figures show that Iran’s global inflation ranking is expected to be improved by four places, while great economies have lost the competition.

The latest statistics provided by the IMF has listed 193 countries ordered on the expected inflation rate in 2022.

Iran’s inflation has been evaluated at 39.98 percent, improving two places in addition to the two-place enhancement in 2021.

European countries that have been accustomed to under three percent inflation are now struggled with double-digit rates.

