The willingness of Belarusian companies to invest in Iranian petrochemicals

The deputy of "Belneftekhim" state concern of Belarus stated that eight member companies of this consortium are ready to finalize their negotiations in the shortest possible time and start a new chapter of relations between the two countries and specifically the petrochemical industry.

In a meeting with the CEO of Iranian National Petrochemical Industries Company, Vladimir Sizov, the deputy of "Belneftekhim" state concern of Belarus also pointed out various fields of future cooperation between the two countries and said: there is no limit to cooperation and the member companies of this consortium can meet their needs with the axis of the National Company of Petrochemical Industries. Provide through Iranian companies.

