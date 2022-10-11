Iran, Russia to Connect Bank Card Networks within Months: Minister

Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ehsan Khandouzi said on Monday that Iran and Russia's bank card networks will hopefully be connected within the upcoming months.

"Good negotiations have been held between the Iranian and the Russian Central Banks, and I hope that the connection between the banking networks, as well as the connection between the networks of (Iran's national payment system) Shetab and (the Russian) Mir bank cards will take place within the next two to three months," Khandouzi was quoted by Hamshari Online news website as saying.

The linking of the banking systems of Iran and Russia will make it simpler for economic operators and tourists to easily conduct transactions, he added.

