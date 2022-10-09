Iran, Russia to expand cooperation in holding exhibitions

A senior official at the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran has announced the expansion of cooperation in holding exhibitions between Tehran and Moscow.

Rahmatollah Khormali, director of the department of Central Asia, Russia and Caucasus at TPO, made the remarks in a meeting held in Moscow with the managing director of Russia’s Expocentre.

Exchange of information about the calendar of the events and exhibitions is necessary to develop the related cooperation, Khormali said.

In Moscow, the Iranian official also held talks with Russian entrepreneurs and industry officials to review questions about trade ties.

endNewsMessage1