The minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates expressed his country’s readiness to promote economic and trade relations with Iran.

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan highlighted the historical and cultural ties with Iran.

Voicing the UAE’s readiness to expand the economic and trade cooperation with Iran, the Emirati diplomat said Abu Dhabi is prepared to hold a meeting of the council of business people of the two countries and host the Iranian delegations for various regional meetings, such as the International Renewable Energy Conference.

For his part, Amirabdollahian lauded the growing relations with the UAE under Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration, welcoming the enhancement of ties with the neighboring state in various fields.

He also briefed his Emirati counterpart on the latest developments in the talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lifting the sanctions on Iran.

The two foreign ministers also talked about the latest developments in Ukraine and the political initiatives in the Persian Gulf region.

