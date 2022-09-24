The vice president of the Joint Chamber of Iran and Russia has said that Iran’s carmakers are seeking joint production in Russia.

Kambiz Mirkarimi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Iran’s carmakers are seeking joint production in Russia and have announced their readiness for investment in this field in Russia and they bought some offices and buildings in this regard in Russia.

Referring to the increasing desire of Russians to enter the Iranian market, he said that it is anticipated that this year Iran’s exports to Russia will register a record and easily cross $600 million.

Iran’s carmakers are seeking joint production in Russia and have announced their readiness for investment in this field in Russia and they bought some offices and buildings in this regard in Russia, he said, adding that the aim is that in the first step, commercial cars will be exported to this country and in the next steps we reach to the joint production.

He considered the role of the dollar in Iran’s trade weak, saying that we can say that dollar has been eliminated in Iran’s trade.

