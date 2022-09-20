A Lebanese media outlet has quoted the Iranian Embassy in Beirut as saying if the Lebanese officials demand, Iranian oil tankers would be ready to move towards Lebanon within one week or two weeks.

Al-Manar television broadcasting quoted an Iranian diplomat that the tankers are ready to move towards Lebanon within a week or two weeks in order to dock in a port in the Arab country.

The diplomat also said that on the basis of an agreement with Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati and this Arab country’s Minister of Energy Walid Fayad, a Lebanese delegation is in Tehran to discuss three issues with the Iranian ministries of energy and oil.

The three issues include assisting Lebanon in terms of fuel, fixing power networks, as well as constructing new power plants in the Arab nation, the diplomat noted.

Last year, Lebanese businesses transited five ships carrying fuels purchased from Iran to Lebanon via Syrian ports.

Earlier, Secretary-General of Hezbollah resistance movement Hassan Nasrallah pointed to Iran’s suggestion for assisting Lebanon in solving the fuel crisis in Lebanon, saying that the Iranian brothers promised to help Lebanon and a delegation from Beirut will hold talks with the Iranian authorities in this respect.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has recently said the Islamic Republic enjoys amicable ties with the Lebanese government and people, and that Tehran has always tried to help resolve political and energy problems in Lebanon.

Of course, the issue of shipping free fuel to Lebanon is not correct and both countries are cooperating in economic sectors, including oil, electricity, and so on, Kanaani said.

The United States reacted to the issue of fuel shipment from Iran to Lebanon, claiming that the effort would not be a sustainable solution to the energy crisis in Lebanon. However, the US has a long history of committing crimes against the Lebanese people and creating problems for the Arab country.

