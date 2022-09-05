Iranian foreign minister in a phone talk with his Indian counterpart announced Iran’s readiness to host the new round of the Iran-India Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

Hossein Amirabdollahian in his Sunday evening phone talk with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar exchanged views on the issues in the agenda of bilateral relations and some issues in need of mutual efforts in the regional and international fields.

The Iranian foreign minister initially conveyed the warm greetings of President Ebrahim Raisi for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amirabdollahian referred to the expanding trend of bilateral relations and said that the achievements of his recent visit to India are quite satisfactory, announcing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to implement the articles of the reached agreements with India in the course of that official visit.

The foreign minister said that Iran is ready to host the new round of the two countries’ economic cooperation commission.

In addition to the issues in the field of bilateral relations, Amirabdollahian briefed his Indian counterpart on the latest developments in Iran’s nuclear talks with the world powers to remove the sanctions, and appreciated the New Delhi’s efforts aimed at proximity of the involved sides viewpoints.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, too, in the phone talk said that the level of bilateral relations and cooperation is good and satisfactory, expressing hope that Iran-India comprehensive cooperation will further improve.

The top Indian diplomat emphasized that New Delhi has always supported the resolving of Iran’s nuclear issue, ensuring Amirabdollahian that India will also keep on doing so in the future.

About the upcoming joint economic commission of the two countries and drawing a roadmap for bilateral ties, Jaishankar expressed hope that by pursuing the most important issues in bilateral ties, "we will witness to the comprehensive and long term expansion" of bilateral relations.

