Commodities worth more than two billion dollars have been exported from the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan during the first three months of the Iranian calendar year starting on March 21, 2022, a provincial official announced.

The figure shows a 36 percent increase compared with the preceding year, Saeed Hosseininejad, the director of economic coordination at the Khuzestan governorate general, made the remarks at an exhibition held here on the occasion of Government Week, which started on August 24.

During his visit, the official underlined the importance of reopening border markets which would create job and economic opportunities.

The Khuzestan exhibition started on August 28 and would be open for three days.

