A member of the board of directors of Iran and UAE Chamber of Commerce has praised the appointment of a new UAE ambassador to Iran and said that the trade relations between Iran and the UAE can jump to the volume of 24 billion dollars by the first quarter of 2023 with the signing of the JCPOA.

Farshid Farzanegan said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the return of the UAE ambassador to Iran has an important role in advancing the relations between the two countries.

He further underlined the obstacles to Iranian traders doing business in the UAE and said that opening banking accounts and blocking their accounts are the most important problems facing Iranian traders in this country.

Commenting on the positive effect of reviving the JCPOA on the trade relations of Iran and the UAE, the official said that the trade relations between Iran and the UAE can jump to the number of 24 billion dollars by the first quarter of 2023 with the signing of the JCPOA.

The landscape that the JCPOA gives to these relations is more important and it seems that the expanding of economic relations between the two countries will lead to improving political relations, he added.

