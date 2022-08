East Azarbaijan Province of Iran inaugurated a power transmission line to Armenia, among over 2,000 electricity-related projects.

The 90-kilometer Heris-Meghri power transmission line can export 400 kilowatts of Iran’s electricity to Armenia.

Tabriz Electricity Power Distribution Company and East Azarbaijan Power Distribution Company inaugurated over 2,000 projects, as Iran is celebrating the Government Week.

