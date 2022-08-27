Iran’s vice-president for parliamentary affairs announced on Saturday that exports of non-oil products have had a 40 percent growth since August 2021 when President Ebrahim Raisi took office.

Indicators of investment and tourism have also developed, Mohammad Hosseini said at an opening ceremony in an industrial unit in Qom, 140 km south of Tehran.

The current Iranian government has brought development in different parts of the country, particularly in the industrial sector, the official noted.

He went on to say that the government attaches great importance to its ties with the neighboring countries because it sees balanced diplomacy as a tool of power.

Further, Hosseini appreciated the moves taken in the past year to put Iran as a member of ultra-regional organizations to improve trade and economic capacities.

The country will grow by relying on the capabilities of its knowledge-based companies and elite youth.

Hosseini visited Qom on the occasion of Government Week, which started on August 24.

