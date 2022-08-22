The Chairman of the Joint Chamber of Iran and Azerbaijan has said that despite Coronavirus and the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the volume of Iran’s non-oil exports to Azerbaijan has increased to 20-25 percent compared to past years.

The borders between Iran and Azerbaijan have been closed since the beginning of the Coronavirus disease for the last three years and we have lost luggage trade which has been sought at high levels, Hassan Pirmozen said in remarks to ILNA.

He also referred to the impact of the Azerbaijan-Armenia war on the trade relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, saying it hasn’t had much negative impact.

The volume of Iran’s non-oil exports to Azerbaijan through Astara and Bileh Savar customs has increased to 20-25 percent in comparison with past years, he added.

Commenting on the challenges facing Iran and Azerbaijan’s trade relations, the Head of the Ardabil Chamber of Commerce said that luggage exports, the reopening of routes to traders and other people, and preferential tariffs are issues that are intended to be discussed by the private sector of Azerbaijan in our next trip to this country.

