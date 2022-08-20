The former oil minister of Iran has said that the JCPOA revival will increase the volume of Iran’s trade and will open the trade path to all the global partners with Iran.

Commenting on the importance of the JCPOA revival, Mohammad Gharazi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the revival of the JCPOA will increase the volume of Iran’s trade and will open the trade path to all the global partners with Iran.

“So a trade competition in favor of Iran’s government and people will happen between the EU, the U.S., China, and others,” he said.

