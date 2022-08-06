Iran’s non-oil foreign trade grew by 19 percent last Iranian month (June 22-July 22), with exports increasing 24 percent in that period.

Iran’s Customs Administration Spokesman Rouhollah Latifi said on Saturday that Iran’s non-oil foreign trade accounted for 9 billion dollars in the aforementioned period, with 19 percent increase compared to the previous Iranian month (May 22-June 21).

Iranian non-oil exports accounted for 4.17 billion dollars of the total value, showing 24 percent rise against the previous month, according to Latifi.

In this period, Latifi said, Iran has imported 4.77 billion dollars of goods which is 15 percent more than the previous month despite 26 percent decrease in weight.

China, the UAE and Iraq topped Iran’s list of export destinations in June 22-July 22, while the UAE, China and Turkey were biggest exporters to Iran in this period.

