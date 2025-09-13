7.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Russia

It reported the tremor’s epicenter was off the coast of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, administrative center of Kamchatka Krai, Russia, at a depth of 39.5 kilometers (24.5 miles).

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "hazardous" waves were possible along coasts within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky hosts the Russian Navy's Rybachiy submarine base and the air force’s Yelizovo airbase.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage.

