Protesters in Paris demand Macron’s resignation

Macron’s approval rating has dropped to the lowest level since he took office in 2017, amid a spiraling budget deficit and growing discontent with his government’s financial policies, RT reported.

Around 80% of French people say they do not trust Macron, according to a poll conducted for Le Figaro and published on Wednesday.

Trust in Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, the fifth to hold the post in less than two years, has also fallen to record lows.

endNewsMessage1