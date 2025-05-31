Saudi FM heads economic delegation on visit to Syria
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has arrived in Damascus on Saturday as he embarked on an official visit to the Syrian capital.
Prince Faisal heads a high-level economic delegation from the Kingdom and is scheduled to meet with new Syrian ruler Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The high-level economic delegation, which includes Saudi officials from the ministries of finance and investment, will also hold a consultation session with their counterparts from the Syrian side.