Magnitude 4.7 quake hits Afghanistan,tremors felt in Pakistan

It has been reported that tremors were felt in several major cities of neighbouring Pakistan, including Peshawar, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi.

The quake was reported at a depth of 192 kilometers, the NCS said in a statement posted on X.

This came just hours after an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Pakistan around 1:40 am. That was a shallow quake, reported at a depth of 10 kilometers.

