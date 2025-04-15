Iranian Labour News Agency

Israeli drone hits car in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone hit a car in the town of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon. on Tuesday in continuation of the regime's violation of the ceasefire with Hezbollah and Lebanon.

Israeli forces agreed to a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in November last year, but both sides have accused each other of violations, according to Al Jazeera. 

Israel has also delayed a promised troop withdrawal in January and continued to occupy several hilltops in south Lebanon.

It has carried out near-daily attacks on Lebanon, claiming it is striking Hezbollah fighters and weapons, the report added. 

 

