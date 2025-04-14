Shin Bet chief Bar said planning to resign in next few weeks

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar intends to resign in the next few weeks, Channel 12 reports, citing several conversations Bar has had with associates in recent days.

The report comes after the High Court of Justice last week issued an interim injunction stating that Bar must remain in office until further notice and giving the Israeli regimeand the attorney general until April 20 to reach a compromise over the legal dispute surrounding the unprecedented vote initiated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month to fire him.

