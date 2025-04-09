60,000 Gaza children malnourished as Israel's ban continues
As food supplies dwindle in Gaza, more and more children are suffering from malnutrition, medics and aid workers warn.
As a result, 60,000 children are now “at risk of severe health complications due to malnutrition”, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, according to Al Jazeera.
Meanwhile, displacement orders issued by the Israeli military have forced the closure of 21 nutrition centres, disrupting care for about 350 children already severely malnourished, according to the UN.