60% of Zionist settlers see threats of civil war: Poll

"Israel's" Channel 7 reported on a survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute, the "Israeli Society Index," which gauged Israeli reactions to statements made by former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak, who warned of the potential for civil war in "Israel", a report by Al Mayadeen English website of TV reported.

The survey revealed that 27% of Israelis agreed with Aharon Barak's warning, stating he "was right," while 33% acknowledged his concerns but felt he "exaggerated a little, though the real danger is there." On the other hand, 21% believed Barak "exaggerated greatly" and that civil war was not imminent, while 16% felt there was "no danger of a civil war in Israel."





