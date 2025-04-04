Man arrested after stabbing spree that left 6 people injured
Six people were injured after a man who was in an "altered mental state" from an unknown substance began stabbing people in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood, police said.
The suspect, who also stabbed himself in the incident, is in custody, police said, ABC News reported.
The incident was reported around 3:22 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Montello Avenue and Meigs Place NE, in the Trinidad neighborhood, police said.