Germany’s acting foreign minister arrives in Kiev
News code : ۱۶۱۷۱۱۹
Germany’s acting Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev for an unannounced visit, the German Foreign Ministry reported.
"Today, we are allocating an additional 130 million euros in humanitarian aid and stabilization assistance [for Ukraine]," she said upon arrival, TASS reported.
This is Baerbock’s 11th visit to Ukraine since taking office as top German diplomat and the ninth one since the start of Russia’s special military operation.