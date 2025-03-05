Trump threatens to deport, arrest pro-Palestine students
US President Donald Trump has threatened to halt federal funding for any college or university that allows “illegal protests” to take place, saying he would punish students who participate in the demonstrations.
Trump made the warning in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, after pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the campus of Columbia University in New York City.
“All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests,” he said, according to Press TV.