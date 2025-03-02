Trump's clash with Zelensky took my breath away: Steinmeier
News code : ۱۶۰۴۸۷۱
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has fiercely criticized US President Donald Trump, describing the angry White House encounter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as beyond belief.
"Diplomacy fails when negotiating partners are humiliated in front of the world," Steinmeier told German Press Agency (dpa) on Saturday.
"The scene at the White House yesterday took my breath away. I would never have believed that we would ever have to defend Ukraine from the United States," Steinmeier said, eschewing his usual diplomatic subtleties.